Cobden has no qualms about facing Koroit on its home deck in a qualifying final.
Bombers coach Sophie Hinkley wasn't fazed about the scheduling, which favours the third-placed side, stating "you play Koroit at Koroit throughout the year".
The Bombers finished their home-and-away campaign on a strong note with a 71-42 win over Terang Mortlake.
Hinkley said her group had set different goals in their final home-and-away round, including converting possessions. She credited Emily Finch's efforts in goals on Saturday, Finch converting 41 of 42 goals in three quarters.
Alicia Blain returned to the Bombers line-up, while depth players Lara Taylor, Grace Taylor and Jess Bouchier all saw court time.
Hinkley expects "a great game" against Koroit but one that is different to their past two home-and-away encounters.
"The first time we had players unavailable and the second time was raining," she said. "We'd expect it will be different. But the things we can control and make sure of is having that consistency and composure and stamina to run out a game against a quality side."
Hinkley said reaching finals was reward for all the hard work from teams throughout the last two seasons.
"To be present when the sun's shining and you do have that crowd atmosphere, it is such a reward to play any number of finals," she said.
In other results, North Warrnambool Eagles withstood Camperdown's pressure to prevail 57-55, while Hamilton defeated Port Fairy, 64-36.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
