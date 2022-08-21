A six-goal haul from Koroit's Sam Dobson was enough to secure the popular forward his second Hampden league leading goal kicker award.
But it was the work of an unsung hero in Saints full-back Tim McPherson who helped make Dobson's feat a live possibility during Koroit's 73-point victory against Warrnambool on Saturday.
With Blues forward Jason Rowan leading the race with 80 goals, the defender held the eight-time league goal kicker without a major to give Dobson room to go for the title.
Early on it seemed Dobson, 29, might do it the hard way, with a number of his shots falling to the wayside due to their tricky angles.
But as the Saints midfield brushed aside the Blues' last ditch effort to get back in the game early in the fourth, Dobson, then with three goals, began to threaten up forward.
Every time he led for a mark the crowd bristled, and when the forward finally clunked a mark and sealed his fifth goal, enough to surpass Rowan, the crowd, led by a Koroit social function, soared.
Supporters were then left with bated breath in the final minutes to see if Dobson, as well as McPherson, could hold onto the lead, with a goal from the centre half forward after the siren, his sixth of the day, icing on the cake.
I think that kicking goals is only a small part of the game, there is so many other things you have to do as a high forward.- Sam Dobson
Post-match, a humble Dobson said his only intention coming into the game was to play well for his teammates.
"I think that kicking goals is only a small part of the game, there is so many other things you have to do as a high forward," he said.
It was a stunning turnaround in the race for the medal though, considering Dobson missed both games against bottom-side Port Fairy this season. First was through a family vacation and secondly, a Seagulls forfeit in round 16.
Dobson, who won the same award in 2015, said it was disappointing not to play Port Fairy three weeks ago, only because he "didn't like to see a club in that position". He said any missed goals individually from that game was "irrelevant".
Dobson, who a number of coaches credit as the best player in the league, gave McPherson and his teammates their dues for their work on the day.
McPherson, on his part, said while the team knew Dobson was in with a chance to win the award, it wasn't spoken about before the game.
"At the end of the day, Jason has won the award nine-or-10 times and will probably go down as the greatest forward of the Hampden league," he said. "I don't think he'll miss that one, but it's nice for Sam."
"He plays centre half forward, which is a tough position so to kick that many goals and miss a few games is a great effort."
The defender said it was a collective effort that stifled the Blues' forward line.
"I think forward opportunity was limited for Warrnambool and the delivery to Rowey wasn't that great," he said. "I play one-on-one footy and tried to beat him at every opportunity, and the teammates helped out and limited the delivery to him."
Dobson said he would look back on individual awards later in the year, with his focus firmly on finals success with Koroit.
He said it was exciting to return to finals and have something to push for as a team.
"I don't like the idea of not playing in September," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
