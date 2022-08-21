The Standard

Sam Dobson wins Hampden league goal kicking award as Koroit brush off Warrnambool in final round

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 21 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG HANDS: Koroit's Sam Dobson marks in the Saints' forward line on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

A six-goal haul from Koroit's Sam Dobson was enough to secure the popular forward his second Hampden league leading goal kicker award.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.