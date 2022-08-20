Warrnambool and District league qualifying finals scores

FOOTBALL
Seniors
Panmure Seniors 5.1 7.4 9.6 12.13 (85)
Kolora-Noorat Seniors 3.3 6.7 8.7 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Panmure Seniors: I.Sinnott 6, J.Moloney 2, C.Bant 2, P.Mahony 1, J.Dalton 1; Kolora-Noorat Seniors: L.Boyd 3, N.Bourke 2, S.Boyd 2, N.Marshall 1, B.Fraser 1
BEST: Panmure Seniors: I.Sinnott, J.Moloney, P.Mahony, T.Murnane, L.Kew, B.Gedye; Kolora-Noorat Seniors: R.O'Connor, L.McConnell, S.Judd, J.Larcombe, J.Dillon, S.O'Connor"
Reserves
Nirranda Reserves 2.0 3.1 5.3 7.3 (45)
Panmure Reserves 1.1 2.3 4.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Nirranda Reserves: A.Searle 2, T.Coates 1, P.McDowall 1, J.Ryan 1, L.Cook 1, N.Couch 1; Panmure Reserves: J.Taylor 2, J.Norton 1, P.Ryan 1, S.Griffin 1, D.Meade 1
BEST: Nirranda Reserves: P.McDowall, J.Ryan, A.Glennen, J.Hards, T.Rundle, D.Lee; Panmure Reserves: P.Ryan, T.Sinnott, D.Meade, H.Turnham, J.Norton, L.Hynes"
UNDER 18
Kolora-Noorat Under 18 4.3 6.6 9.11 10.15 (75)
Allansford Under 18 2.0 2.1 4.1 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: N.Castersen 3, D.Barbary 3, J.Pekin 1, D.Vick 1, T.Kenna 1, C.Kavanagh 1; Allansford Under 18: M.Chivers 2, F.Gleeson 2, S.Hawkins 1, L.Read 1, R.Swan 1
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: J.Carlin, N.Castersen, D.Barbary, J.Freeman, O.Curran, J.Vaughan; Allansford Under 18: E.Klein, M.Chivers, L.Read, B.Spencer, F.Gleeson, J.Robson"
NETBALL
A GRADE
Merrivale 35 defeated Panmure 33
A RESERVE
Allansford 38 defeated Merrivale 22
B GRADE
Nirranda 37 defeated Panmure 27
