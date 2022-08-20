The Standard

Merrivale Community Association celebrates 30 years of operations

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 20 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM EFFORT: Merrivale Community Association past and present members Ross Ward, Jayne Harris, Tamara Sharp, Jasilla, Sarah Freeman, Shamsa, Stevie, Jacinta Van Bakel, Joan Ward, Sandy Price, Brenda O'Connor, Mick Kelly, Ros McBash and Ebony Curran at the Merrivale Oval clubrooms.

In the 1960s a group of impassioned Merrivale residents gathered to make change. Having shaped the city's development, today they celebrated 30 years of official operations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.