In the 1960s a group of impassioned Merrivale residents gathered to make change. Having shaped the city's development, today they celebrated 30 years of official operations.
Since 1992 the Merrivale Community Association has played a key role in re-vegetating Marrang Park, pushing back a proposed milk factory and creating the city's much-loved scarecrow trail.
President Jacinta Van Bakel said the group of about 30 was changing demographically but its purpose remained steadfast.
"Thirty years is a wonderful testament to our community," she said.
"The group started in the '60s advocating issues of concern for residents and then it became a formalised organisation in 1992.
"The demographics have shifted, it's an inter-generational group belonging to a community full of new families moving into the area.
"We've always voiced our concerns on behalf of many on all sorts of issues including infrastructure and environmental impacts like access to the coast and protection of the land.
"It's an ongoing project and it seems to be perennial issues but we always act on behalf of the residents."
Ensuring safer road access for school children and the continuation of pedestrian walkways is at the fore of the group's current aims.
But on Saturday members were more focused on kicking back and digging into a cake kindly provided by The Cheesecake Factory.
