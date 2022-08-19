The Standard

Wild weather strikes and limits fishing chances

By Tim Vincent
August 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG ONE: Mick Evans lands a Lake Purrumbete trout.

It's been another wild week of weather here in Warrnambool, meaning that fishing opportunities have been somewhat limited.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.