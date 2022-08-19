The Standard

North Warrnambool Eagles player found guilty of striking, rough conduct

Updated August 19 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 10:30am
A senior Hampden player fronted tribunal on Friday night.

North Warrnambool Eagles' Joe McKinnon is free to play finals despite being found guilty of two seperate charges at tribunal on Friday night.

