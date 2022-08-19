North Warrnambool Eagles' Joe McKinnon is free to play finals despite being found guilty of two seperate charges at tribunal on Friday night.
McKinnon pleaded not guilty to carelessly or intentionally striking Cobden co-captain Paul Pekin, as well as carelessly or intentionally engaging in rough conduct.
Advertisement
The incident occurred during the Eagles and Bombers' round 17 clash at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, which the Eagles won by 94 points.
However the tribunal found McKinnon guilty of both charges following approximately a 90-minute hearing.
McKinnon was given a one match sentence for carelessly or intentionally striking, which is suspended until the end of 2023.
The key position player also received a one match ban on the charge of engaging in rough conduct against an opponent.
He will miss the Eagles' final home-and-away game against Camperdown on Saturday and will be free to play the following week in a qualifying final against South Warrnambool.
The Standard was barred from attending the tribunal, with North Warrnambool Eagles' request for no media presence approved by the tribunal board.
McKinnon declined to comment after his sentence was handed down. Pekin also made no comment.
McKinnon missed three rounds earlier this year with a foot injury before returning through reserves in round 10. He was elevated back up to the senior side in round 12.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.