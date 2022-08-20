Hampden league round 18 live coverage

The final round of the Hampden league competition is here.
Two top-five showdowns will get underway in Warrnambool, with South Warrnambool hosting Portland at Friendly Societies' Park and Warrnambool going up against ladder leaders Koroit at Reid Oval.
It's in these two games the outcome of the league's goal kicking award will emerge, with Blues' spearhead Jason Rowan (80) leading Koroit's Sam Dobson (76) and Portland's Tom Sharp (75).
North Warrnambool Eagles head across to Leura Oval to play Camperdown, while Port Fairy heads to Melville Oval to battle Hamilton Kangaroos.
Cobden and Terang Mortlake will also go head-to-head at Cobden Recreation Reserve.
Follow the action here:
