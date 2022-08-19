Man sought refuge in servo after alleged kidnapping, assault

A Hamilton man sought refuge in a service station after allegedly being kidnapped and assaulted earlier this year, a court has heard.
Katrina Van Rooy, 33, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday where she made a successful bail application.
Advertisement
The court heard the woman attended a Hamilton home on the night of May 6 to pick up the alleged victim in a blue Holden Commodore.
The alleged victim was seated in the back when he realised co-accused Ewan Hamilton, 38, was hiding in the boot.
Mr Hamilton allegedly reached through a gap in the seat before Ms Van Rooy pulled the vehicle over.
The court heard Mr Hamilton then jumped out, entered the back seat of the car and punched the man to the head a number of times.
Mr Hamilton allegedly had a chain around his hand and was holding knuckle dusters.
Ms Van Rooy continued to drive about 10 kilometres out of Hamilton before realising she was running out of fuel, the court heard.
The pair forced the man into the boot in order to avoid detection and proceeded back to Hamilton.
Detective Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts said they arrived at Hamilton's United Service station at 12.15am and filled up with fuel.
He said when Ms Van Rooy went to pay, the complaint pulled the release button inside the boot and immediately hopped out.
But Mr Hamilton allegedly grabbed him and further attacked him.
The alleged assault was captured on CCTV.
Mr Hamilton ran inside to seek refuge.
Ms Van Rooy allegedly demanded the service station attendant not call police.
There was a heated discussion and the man and woman left.
Detective Acting Sergeant Roberts said the alleged victim suffered a broken nose and cuts and bruises to his face.
He said the pair was arrested in a different vehicle three days later at Wilcannia in New South Wales, about 1000 kilometres from Hamilton.
The detective said there were three puppies in the vehicle, which was filled with their belongings.
Advertisement
"They made it quite clear they weren't planning on coming back," he said.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the offending was serious but accepted Ms Van Rooy had no criminal history and if she contested the charges, would face lengthy delays in custody.
The accused woman was granted bail with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew and complying with support programs.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.