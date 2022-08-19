South Warrnambool export Emmanuel Ajang will make his VFL debut for Werribee on Saturday after a luckless few years.
The 20-year-old has spent the past three seasons on the Tigers' list however injuries and the pandemic hampered his chances of a senior berth.
"It feels amazing, I'm real excited for it," Ajang said of the news.
"Obviously it's been something I've been working hard on doing. I just can't wait to go out there and play against a top-quality side."
Ajang gets his opportunity off the back of a dominant season for Geelong West Giants in the Geelong Football League, where he has been named in their best players on seven occasions.
The young utility suffered an untimely injury late in the season as he was reaching the peak of his powers, with Werribee coach Michael Barlow initially fearing it would be season-ending.
"He's done really well to get back and play a couple of games now locally and get an opportunity," told The Standard.
"He's been faced with adversity, showed a lot of resilience and really at the core of it just shown a huge amount of drive to give himself an opportunity as a midfielder."
The former Rooster admitted surprise at the call-up so soon after his return to football but was thrilled nonetheless.
In the GFL, Ajang has thrived as a midfielder however at the Tigers has been moved around from the back line, to the wing and through the middle.
The former GWV Rebel prefers the latter position and Barlow said it was where the youngster had been most impressive.
"He's genuinely shown his best form as a midfielder and that's one of our real strengths as a team," he said.
"For him to break into that midfield now is really significant."
With one VFL round to go Werribee can't make finals but could finish as high as 10th, should it defeat the Northern Bullants on Saturday.
Barlow understands the challenge of transitioning from local to VFL football and is tempering expectations of Ajang on debut.
"As cliche as it sounds, (I want him to) play a role and be really aware of what his stoppage work looks like and his transition outside of that," he said.
"He'll excite a few I think with some things he does. I understand he'll make some mistakes like all debutants will but it'll be pretty exciting for him.
"I know his mum was quite emotional when she was told he'd get a game. Rightfully so, he's a great story."
Barlow - who played with the North Warrnambool Eagles in 2019 - also has a connection with Ajang through his brother Dom.
Dom, who works with the Barlow Dental Group in Warrnambool, is Ajang's player sponsor.
Barlow joked that he had been given "a little bit of pressure from the family" to give Ajang an opportunity.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
