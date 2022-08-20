Art gallery's blank canvas sparks controversy

Footy's ugly side dominated the headlines early in the week after two games were called off. A brawl and injury to one player at quarter-time forced the under 18 match between Merrivale and South Rovers to be halted while at Timboon, the senior game finished early after a serious injury to an Allansford player. Both incidents are now rightly being independently investigated. These incidents just can't be tolerated in a sport fighting to retain and maintain participation, not just on the field but off it. It was interesting to see the sport's independent tribunal hit two teenagers hard - one copped a four-week suspension for twice abusing umpires and another copped three weeks for a dangerous tackle that left a teenager sidelined for the same period.

