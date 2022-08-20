Art gallery's blank canvas sparks controversy

Dear valued subscriber,
Warrnambool City councillors have seemingly painted themselves into a corner on the future of the art gallery.
In the words of mayor Vicki Jellie they opted to be aspirational and voted for a business case to be completed on moving the gallery from its current site and building a state-of-the-art centre on Cannon Hill.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with being aspirational, in fact, we applaud councillors for wanting to set up the city for the future. It is something that was lacking in the final years of the previous council and naturally missing from this council as members took time to settle into their roles.
In just one meeting earlier this month councillors showed their willingness to think beyond today when they voted for the business case to be prepared for building a new gallery at Cannon Hill, the cheaper of two options at an estimated $40m.
They also effectively sealed the future of the city's saleyards at the same meeting in rejecting a motion to award a tender for $5.66m in upgrades.
Council officers had recommended councillors develop a business plan for redeveloping the gallery's existing site at the Civic Green given community feedback against Cannon Hill because of the views it offered. But deputy mayor Debbie Arnott urged her colleagues to be brave on the gallery decision because a survey and community consultation hadn't produced decisive opinions. On a 4-3 vote, they elected to pursue the Cannon Hill business case.
Cr Jellie pointed out completing the business case didn't mean the project would go ahead at Cannon Hill. "Council doesn't have to commit to an outcome," she said.
"Cannon Hill would provide a point of difference to all other regional galleries.
"I think we've got to have aspirations."
But it would be a brave council to spend upwards of $100,000 of government funds on looking at a project and then rejecting it in favour of presumably spending just as much on a business case for the existing site.
Now a group of residents are mobilising opposition to the notion of a gallery being built at Cannon Hill, arguing the spectacular views across the foreshore are too valuable and shouldn't be lost for future generations.
"It's very important that the ratepayers and the citizens of Warrnambool get behind us in our petition to stop the city councillors from taking these prime multi-million-dollar views away from all of us, for our grandchildren, our great grandchildren," businessman Brian Guyett said.
"It's literally ludicrous. It's ridiculous for them to even consider what they're trying to do to take this away from all people.
"To even consider it by the councillors is quite concerning in our opinion."
A petition has already garnered more than 1100 signatures but will it stop the council from investigating the business case? Will councillors, or one, change their minds?
This council was elected on the back of representing residents' views and vowed community consultation was critical to it restoring confidence after the previous team's tumultuous final two years.
If the public view is so overwhelmingly against the Cannon Hill idea, they have to change their minds don't they? But if they do, what happens to their desire to be aspirational and brave?
I was fortunate to tour the city's almost-finished new library and learning hub at South West Tafe this week. Tradies are flat out putting the touches to the facility, which is expected to open in October. The joint initiative between Tafe and the city council is impressive. There has been considerable work done to keep heritage aspects of Tafe's former library and the results are spectacular. We will have more updates in coming weeks.
Footy's ugly side dominated the headlines early in the week after two games were called off. A brawl and injury to one player at quarter-time forced the under 18 match between Merrivale and South Rovers to be halted while at Timboon, the senior game finished early after a serious injury to an Allansford player. Both incidents are now rightly being independently investigated. These incidents just can't be tolerated in a sport fighting to retain and maintain participation, not just on the field but off it. It was interesting to see the sport's independent tribunal hit two teenagers hard - one copped a four-week suspension for twice abusing umpires and another copped three weeks for a dangerous tackle that left a teenager sidelined for the same period.
Career criminal Kevin Knowles was no stranger to drama and even after being brutally murdered last month he continues to make headlines. This time we revealed the house he built at Kirkstall and lived in for several years, and now the subject of an estate claim - had not received any planning approvals from authorities including Moyne Shire. Tradies are scrambling to make a claim on the house for outstanding debts.
Lyndoch Living remained in the news this week as an interim chief executive officer was appointed.
It's a case of wait and see after Warrnambool City Council lodged a bid for a slice of the 2026 Commonwealth Games action. A decision on the marathon - the centrepiece of the bid - could be revealed as early as this week. Fingers crossed.
Life after journalism seems to involve politics. Two former journalists at The Standard this week announced their intentions to contest November's state election. Independent Carol Altmann will take on Roma Britnell and Kylie Gaston for the lower house seat of South West Coast while Megan Lane, also an independent, is targeting the upper house seat of Western Victoria.
In recent weeks we have highlighted some of the immensely talented teens in the region through school productions. Warrnambool College's School of Rock performances wrapped up yesterday and photographer Chris Doheny captured some of the action, above.
One of the most popular stories of the week was this one about Anna Lynch, the world champion billiards player, who is stuck in Warrnambool waiting for visa issues to be sorted out before being reunited with her husband in the UK.
A group of Hawkesdale residents could be up for a big bill after its bid to oppose a windfarm project was rejected by the Supreme Court's court of appeal.
