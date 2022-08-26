Woman with history of drink-driving avoids jail again

A TIMBOON woman with a history of drink-driving at almost five times the legal limit has avoided jail again.
Rachael Cashmore, 48, of Rands Road, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving and associated offences.
The drink-driving charge related to a blood alcohol reading of .146 on March 23, 2020.
On Tuesday Cashmore's licence was disqualified for four years and she was placed on a community correction order.
That order will run for two years and will include 175 hours of unpaid community work.
Cashmore's prior criminal convictions include blood alcohol readings of .241 and .179.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said given her history, a jail sentence was "very likely" for Cashmore if she offended again.
He urged the woman to be a contributing member of society who didn't harm herself or others.
Cashmore lost her licence for four years in 2017 after she refused an alcohol breath test following a quad bike accident which left a pillion passenger with severe head injuries. She was also fined $2000.
Magistrate Cynthia Toose said at the time if Cashmore drove again during her ban that she would virtually be sentencing herself to a jail term.
Then in October 2019 the Warrnambool police divisional van received a job for a drunk, erratic driver on Merri Street.
Cashmore's Holden Commodore was then seen on Liebig Street, crossing onto the wrong side of the road before coming to a stop outside the Whalers Hotel.
CCTV footage showed her exiting the car about 6.30pm.
A male was then seen hopping into the car and parking it.
The pair was observed walking into the Whalers' gaming lounge.
Both were unsteady on their feet.
Police attended the hotel and Cashmore, who had glassy, blood-shot eyes, refused to undergo a breath test.
When asked her name she replied "arrest me".
Then on March 23, 2020, Cashmore was intercepted driving the same Holden Commodore on Timboon's Timboon-Port Cambpell Road at 10.10am.
She did not have a licence, her vehicle was unworthy and she blew .146.
Cashmore told police she'd consumed one-and-a-half bottles of wine the night before.
Under the community correction order she must undergo treatment and rehabilitation for alcohol abuse.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
