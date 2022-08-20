The Warrnambool and District Football Netball League finals are underway with the first shot fired in the A grade netball premiership race.
Merrivale has proven too strong for Panmure in the qualifying final, with the Tigers winning 35-33.
The game was played in front of a big crowd at the DC Farran Oval courts in Mortlake.
The win has elevated Merrivale to the second-semi final next Saturday against Nirranda.
Panmure will now play in a knock-out first-semi final.
They will face the winner of Sunday's elimination final between South Rovers and Timboon Demons, which will be played at Davidson Oval.
Best: Merrivale: Nicole Ferguson, Paiyton Noonan, Cloe Pulling.
Best: Panmure: Jess Rohan, Lisa Pender, Sharni Smethurst
