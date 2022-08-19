Man who racked up $5k debt with stolen credit card urged to stay away from 'losers'

A Warrnambool man who racked up a $5000 debt on a stolen credit card has been advised to stay away from "losers".
Jaykeb Dowling, 25, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to dishonesty-related offences.
He and a co-accused, who wasn't named, broke into a vehicle parked outside a residential property on March 20 and stole various power tools and a wallet.
The victim woke the next day, noticed the thefts and called his bank to cancel his card.
But the bank advised him of a number of transactions totalling $5506.
The court heard the purchases included transactions at two Warrnambool service stations and a night at a Raglan Parade motel.
Dowling also used the card to make thousands of dollars in online transactions through various websites, including hotel and credit card services.
Police were notified, they attended the motel and Dowling was arrested.
He was found to be driving a vehicle which was listed as stolen near Geelong on March 7.
The man was subsequently bailed with conditions, which he breached on June 13.
Dowling's lawyer said the man had suffered substance abuse issues for about a decade but was committed to staying clean upon his release from jail.
He said his client had served 68 days in custody on remand.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa released the man on bail and ordered him to be assessed for a correction order.
He advised the man to stay out of trouble and urged him to "stay away from losers".
Dowling will be sentenced next week.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
