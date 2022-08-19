The Standard

Warrnambool man pleads guilty to racking up $5k debt with stolen credit card

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who racked up $5k debt with stolen credit card urged to stay away from 'losers'

A Warrnambool man who racked up a $5000 debt on a stolen credit card has been advised to stay away from "losers".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.