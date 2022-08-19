Symon Wilde is looking for a forward showing from Zoltan at Moonee Valley on Saturday, after the former New Zealand galloper put in a disappointing run at his last start.
Zoltan, to be ridden by apprentice jockey Thomas Stockdale, lines up against 11 rivals in Saturday's 1600 metre race.
"We can't offer any excuses for Zoltan's last run when he ran sixth at Flemington," Wilde told The Standard. "We thought he would have run better on that occasion but he was disappointing.
"We took him home and had him checked out by the vets and he came up all clear. He's in the right type of race for him on Saturday. It's an off-season rating race. Zoltan has won around the Valley over the 1600 metres which is a bonus and Zoltan should appreciate the claim for Thomas."
Zoltan's stablemate The Garden makes a return to racing with Ben Melham aboard in a $130,000 race after an injury mishap. The Garden, who has won four of his nine starts, chipped a bone in his near-side leg after being kicked by another horse in early March.
"It was a real blow when he got injured," Wilde said. "He went in for an operation to have a bone chipped removed after the accident. It was disappointing time as we've always had a good opinion of The Garden.
"He's got a lot of ability. We trialled The General up at Penshurst two weeks ago and he went really well. We'll get a good idea from Ben how The Garden is going after the race."
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Shane Jackson and Aaron Purcell have runners on the nine-race Valley program. Smith's runners are Sacred Palace, Blakmax, Proconsent and Rudhyar while Jackson saddles up Adelaide Ace. Purcell accepted with Mark Of The Man.
