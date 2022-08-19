The Standard

Symon Wilde-trained Zoltan aiming to put dissapointing last run behind it at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:42am, first published 3:30am
OPTIMISTIC: Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde is hoping galloper Zoltan can return to form at Moonee Valley.

Symon Wilde is looking for a forward showing from Zoltan at Moonee Valley on Saturday, after the former New Zealand galloper put in a disappointing run at his last start.

