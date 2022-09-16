The Standard

ABS data shows a big jump in families reunited with family and friends with international travel

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:41am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maeve, 4, and Finn, 6, McMahon seeing their grandma Mary O'Rourke in Killarney, Ireland for the first time in three years. The McMahon's from Warrnambool could not travel overseas due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Warrnambool's McMahon family have been reunited with their relatives in Ireland - including three new additions - after COVID-19 restrictions halted their annual trip for three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.