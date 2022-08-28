Sex abuse survivor supports call for public offender register

We continue to urge the state government to pass legislation establishing a full public sex offender registry- Stuart Grimley
A south-west victim of sexual assault has backed a call for a public child sex offender register.
Sam Bold (not her real name) said she believed a register would go a long way to preventing a number of sexual assaults.
She was raped by her boyfriend, who she later found out had molested a 10-year-old girl years before.
"He kept telling me he wanted to have sex with me," Ms Bold writes in her new book Picking up the Pieces.
However, Ms Bold said he didn't listen.
"I kept telling him no and to leave me alone," she wrote.
"I got up and while I was ringing Triple-0, he came in and grabbed the phone, pulled my hair and pushed me to the ground. Then he picked me up, carried me to the room and raped me."
Ms Bold had been previously molested by her godfather at age four.
He was also a repeat offender.
"In court, the judge stated that my godfather had previously molested a boy as well," she said.
"He got nine-and-a-half months as a repeat offender."
Ms Bold said she supported a public register and longer sentences for sex offenders.
Earlier this week Member for Western Victoria Stuart Grimley spoke about the need for a public child sex offender registered in parliament.
"Unlike other violent crimes, sexual offences frequently result in suppression orders," Mr Grimley said.
"These suppression orders are frequently introduced under the guise of protecting the victim, but they are actually intended to protect the identity of the offender.
"We continue to urge the state government to pass legislation establishing a full public sex offender registry as soon as possible."
Mr Grimley said sexual predators relied on anonymity.
"We need to be doing all we can to protect children from these creatures and a public registry is just one weapon that we should be using," he said.
"Derryn Hinch's Justice Party will continue to support and protect the children of this state now and into the future."
Mr Hinch collected 20,000 signatures in a petition calling for the register.
"When sexual assault victims do come forward - and suffer reliving the ordeal under the glare of our court system - they do it not just for justice for themselves," Mr Hinch said.
"They don't want the person who attacked them to be able to do it again to someone else. If the community is not allowed to know who the offender is, that objective fails."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
