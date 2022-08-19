WARRNAMBOOL captain Jaiden Wells says the Blues will utilise their strengths in Sunday's under 16 football grand final.
The Blues will play cross-town rival South Warrnambool on Reid Oval for a chance at premiership glory.
"We move the ball quickly as a team and get everyone involved which is a really good strength of ours and using the whole width and length of the ground," the midfielder-forward said.
Teammate Sam Niklaus, who will also slot into the Blues' midfield, agreed, saying "we just love the game".
"We have been a good team all year, we train well and we're a fast team who love footy and have a good coach (Ash Burns) behind us," he said.
"It's going to be good to play in front of the home crowd on the home deck and hopefully we can get the job done."
Wells said the Roosters were a talent-laden opponent while Niklaus tipped teammate Toby Gedye to play a key role at full-forward.
"Bottom-ager Hugh Morgan is going to have a tough role on the weekend probably starting forward on South's captain Wil (Rantall)," Wells said.
South Warrnambool under 16 co-coach Jake Rhodes said the Roosters were a well-balanced side with forward line threats Zaine Atkins, Bailey Osborne and Jack McNeil and defensive pillars Wil Rantall, Lochie Chadderton and Harry Annett.
"I think we can score and at the same time our defence is pretty good as well," he said.
"We have done the right thing during the finals ourselves, to win the first two finals we've played in, and then had the week off last week.
"Warrnambool has hit their straps and it will be a really good contest."
South Warrnambool made the 2021 decider which was cancelled after statewide COVID-19 lockdowns were reintroduced.
"The top age group won at under 14 level but the bottom-agers haven't had much (opportunity)," Rhodes said.
"They were due to play last year in the grand final but didn't get the chance but didn't get the chance."
Hamilton Kangaroos under 14 coach Matt Dunn - a former senior mentor - is expecting an even contest against Terang Mortlake.
"The first time we played Terang they were missing quite a few after they had kids get sick at a school camp and we had a 10-12 goal win over them," he said.
"But then when we played them in the last home-and-away game it was a pretty even game and we broke away in the third quarter.
"The semi-final (which the Bloods won) was an arm-wrestle most of the day."
Dunn, whose son Jobe is in the side, said Kangaroos captain Jack Sobey would lead by example.
"He has a lot of natural ability, reads the game really well, is a good athlete and will play through the middle of the ground," he said.
Ryley Munro is a rover who can have an impact up forward, Matt Calvert is a strong ruckman who is a good kick of the footy and Frank Gill is "an athletic tall who is a good overhead mark".
Hunter van Someren injured his ankle in the semi-final and missed the preliminary final but is expected to play.
Koroit will play Hamilton Kangaroos in the 13 and under reserves netball grand final.
Saints co-coach Carla McInerney said the two sides had only lost to one another throughout the season.
She said friendship was the key ingredient for her side as was the ability to rotate the 10 players in different positions.
"Most of the girls are from the same school - a couple are from Warrnambool schools - and they just get along really well," McInerney said.
Rhianna Burns will coach Warrnambool's 15 and under reserves side against South Warrnambool in the other netball decider.
