Victim undergoes surgery after alleged stabbing

A Camperdown teenager is wanted by police for questioning over a physical altercation which led to a man allegedly suffering two stab wounds.
A police whereabouts alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Camperdown man after an alleged stabbing in Colac last Sunday night.
Police allege there was a physical altercation between the teenager and a 47-year-old Colac man at a Gravesend Street address in Colac about 9pm Sunday.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Sims, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the 47-year-old man suffered two stab wounds to the chest.
A witness described the stab wounds as being to the left side of the man's chest and a knife estimated to be 20cms long, "went in all the way".
The victim bled profusely, an ambulance was called, the victim was assessed and treated before being conveyed to a Geelong hospital in a serious but stable condition.
He underwent surgery at the Geelong Base Hospital earlier this week and is believed to be in a stable condition.
Police want to speak to the Camperdown man who they believe may be able to provide a version of events which will push forward the investigation.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Colac police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
