The Standard
Updated

Teen charged and bailed over physical altercation which leads to man suffering stab wounds

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 23 2022 - 12:37am, first published August 22 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager arrested and charged after alleged stabbing

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7.30am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.