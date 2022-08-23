Warrnambool's Anglican Parish priest has expressed disappointment at a new diocese created by a former Anglican Archbishop.
Father Scott Lowrey said the Diocese of the Southern Cross was a new denomination that had been formed.
"It's very sad that a former Archbishop of Sydney has moved beyond the Anglican Church of Australia," Father Lowrey said.
The Global Anglican Future Conference movement, a conservative group of bishops opposed to same-sex marriage, announced a new diocese at its conference in Canberra at the weekend.
The new Diocese of the Southern Cross will be led by former Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, Glenn Davies.
Ballarat's Anglican Bishop Garry Weatherill says he is also saddened by the move.
"It is particularly sad that a fine Christian leader and servant of Christ and the Anglican Church of Australia has now abandoned his church to be the leader of a schismatic religious group," Bishop Weatherill said.
Anglican Church of Australian Adelaide Archbishop The Most Reverend Geoffrey Smith said it was perplexing the leaders of this breakaway movement cited the reason for this new denomination as the failure of General Synod to explicitly express an opinion against the blessing of same sex marriages.
"The meeting of the General Synod held in May this year clearly affirmed the view that marriage is between a man and a woman, and declined to affirm same sex marriage," he said.
"My conviction is that the Anglican Church of Australia can find a way to stay together, graciously reflecting God's great love, with our differences held sincerely.
"This week's announcement makes achieving that end more difficult but not impossible."
