A man is being assessed for a community corrections order after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary

By Andrew Thomson
August 19 2022
Rouseabout breaks in to assault girlfriend's new boyfriend

A Coleraine rouseabout who entered a room to punch his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend is being assessed to do a community corrections order.

