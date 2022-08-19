Rouseabout breaks in to assault girlfriend's new boyfriend

A Coleraine rouseabout who entered a room to punch his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend is being assessed to do a community corrections order.
Jedd Luke Gorrie, 29, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court on Friday to aggravated burglary and two counts of assault.
Judge Michael O'Connell said aggravated burglary carried a maximum term of 25 years' imprisonment.
He adjourned sentencing until 9.30am Tuesday next week so he can be assessed for his suitability to undertake a community corrections order.
The prosecution said that on January 15 this year Gorrie had been in a relationship for "four or five" years when he discovered his girlfriend had formed a new relationship.
That night he was drinking with friends at Coleraine when he decided he had to confront the man who had formed a relationship with his girlfriend.
He got a ride to a nearby property and arrived at 10.45pm. He knew which room the man was staying in, entered through an unlocked door and found the new couple lying in bed.
He punched the man once with a right fist to the face and pushed the woman into a fan, before leaving.
Neither of the victims was injured.
Gorrie was soon after arrested by police, interviewed, charged, remand in custody for two days and then bailed.
Gorrie told police that his girlfriend had "got with another fella", he was shattered the woman lied to his face, he decided to confront the man, walked into the room, saw red when they were together and punched the man.
The victims declined to make victim impact statements.
Lawyer Kerry Schroeder submitted a doctor's consultation notes and an occupational therapist's case notes on behalf of her client.
She said Gorrie was a single man who worked as a rouseabout/farm hand and lived with his mother at Coleraine.
The lawyer said Gorrie had struggled with the relationship ending and had sought help for his on-going mental health issues, but no assistance was available over the Christmas period.
"It was a single one-off incident in context of wider emotional distress," Ms Schroeder said, adding it was at the lowest end of confrontational aggravated burglaries.
She requested her client be assessed for a CCO and despite the prosecution pushing for an immediate jail term, that's what Judge O'Connell did.
Long-time senior journalist
