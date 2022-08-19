WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids will start their Big V best-of-three grand final series on the road.
The Mermaids, who stunned top-placed Sherbrooke in the second semi-final, will play game one away from home on Saturday, August 27.
Game two and a deciding game three, if required, will be played at the Arc as the Mermaids earned home-court advantage.
Fans will be encouraged to flock to Warrnambool Stadium for game two on Saturday, September 3 and again - if the series goes the distance - on Sunday, September 4.
Times for those games, which will be live-streamed on the Big V website, are yet to be finalised.
Warrnambool won its first two finals away, giving it confidence for game one.
"We've lost six games this year - three at home and three on the road," Mermaids coach Lee Primmer said.
"Possibly on the road we've grabbed some bigger scalps than we have at home."
Primmer, whose side awaits the winner of this weekend's preliminary final between Sherbrooke and Western Port, is ready for the challenge.
"We're in a nice spot at the moment - a couple of the veterans have enjoyed the week off body-wise," he said.
"Tuesday night they were at Deep Blue in the herbal pools down there, Wednesday night they had a shooting session and we trained last night (Thursday). It will be a little bit more upbeat on Tuesday."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
