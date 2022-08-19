The Standard

Merrivale recruit Troy McLaughlin ready for 2022 WDFNL elimination final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:21am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUSED: Merrivale's Troy McLaughlin is eager for finals footy to begin. Picture: Matt Hughes

Re-energised after a three-month holiday, Merrivale backman Troy McLaughlin can't wait to get "stuck into" his side's elimination final against Russells Creek on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.