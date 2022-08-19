Re-energised after a three-month holiday, Merrivale backman Troy McLaughlin can't wait to get "stuck into" his side's elimination final against Russells Creek on Sunday.
McLaughlin - in his first season with the Warrnambool and District league club - played round one against Timboon Demons before heading up the west coast of Australia on vacation.
He returned to the senior side in round 17 after two reserves appearances.
The Tigers defeated Russells Creek in round 17 by 37 points after only leading by nine points at half-time.
McLaughlin is expecting a good battle between the two sides on Sunday at Warrnambool's Davidson Oval and expects it to be "more contested" than last time the sides met.
"There's more on the line now, we'll see how it goes," he said.
"You have to win it at the coalface.
"On-ball, that's where you can win it at Russells Creek. They're good on-ball, if we get on top we'll be right."
The Tigers will be looking to bounce back after a surprise 27-point loss to South Rovers in the final home-and-away round.
McLaughlin was named the fifth-best player for Merrivale but said his team needed to be more accountable against the Creekers.
He said he was "pretty happy" with his own form.
"I've just settled back in," he said. "I'm a bit of a role player so my form doesn't change too much."
The understated defender joined the Tigers this year after a stint with South Warrnambool's reserves in 2021.
He has also played senior football with Camperdown where he hails from and is relishing playing with the Tigers.
"It (Merrivale) is a great club that's why I was keen to come back and get stuck into it," McLaughlin said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
