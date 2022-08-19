The Standard

Aged care organisation's interim CEO only seconded for four weeks

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:00am
Mired: Lyndoch Living refuses to outline a plan for the future, with a CEO on leave and a short-term acting CEO.

Lyndoch Living is in limbo, with its newly appointed interim chief executive officer Jamie Brennan only seconded from South West Healthcare for three more weeks.

