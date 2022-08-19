The Standard

South Warrnambool selects Dylan Weir for Hampden league final-round contest

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HANDY INCLUSION: Dylan Weir has overcome a broken foot and will return to South Warrnambool's senior side. Picture: Morgan Hancock

KEY forward Dylan Weir is one of four confirmed inclusions for South Warrnambool's final-round clash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.