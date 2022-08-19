KEY forward Dylan Weir is one of four confirmed inclusions for South Warrnambool's final-round clash.
The recruit has overcome a broken foot sustained in round 10 and returned via the reserves a week ago.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said Weir, who has kicked 18 goals from 10 senior appearances in 2022, would add a focal point to the Hampden league flag contender's forward line.
"We see it as an opportunity before finals to integrate him back in given we're resting some players," he said.
"We'll manage his game time - similar to Josh Saunders last week - but it's an opportunity to get some higher intensity footy into his body."
Weir joins Ricky Henderson, Brayden Beks and James Hussey as inclusions for the Roosters' match against fellow top-five side Portland at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday.
Captain Liam Youl and ruckman Ollie Bridgewater are considered "more unlikely than likely to play" as South Warrnambool prepares for a qualifying final showdown against North Warrnambool Eagles in a week's time.
"It's just general soreness for Ollie," Battistello said.
"He's had a massive year playing in the ruck and he's a plumber by trade. He's just been pulling up pretty sore after the games and given it's a dead-rubber, we'll go a little more cautious."
Will White (NAB League), Nick Thompson (rested), Xavier Farley (omitted) and Sam Lenehan (omitted) make way.
Battistello, whose side has locked away second spot, wanted a tough hit-out before finals.
"You do want to be going into finals playing good football but we are playing out a few what-if scenarios and a few different looks to the way we play," he said.
"To do that against one of the better sides in the comp - and by all reports they played really well against Koroit the week before - is the perfect lead-up."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
