The Standard

Gunditjmara Bulls president Coedie Carter-Clarke is 'stoked' for the return of the Limestone Coast Rugby League

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Game on: Gunditjmara Bulls coach Beau Arnold and president Coedie Carter-Clarke are excited for rugby league's return. Picture: Anthony Brady

Limestone Coast Rugby League is returning after a near three-year hiatus and Gunditjmara Bulls president Coedie Carter-Clarke couldn't be happier.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.