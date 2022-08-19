Limestone Coast Rugby League is returning after a near three-year hiatus and Gunditjmara Bulls president Coedie Carter-Clarke couldn't be happier.
The competition - which includes teams from Western Victoria and South Australia - hasn't run since December 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year five teams will take part - Blue Lake Knights, Naracoorte Jets, Gunditjmara Bulls, Warrnambool Raiders (reigning premiers) and Stawell Mounties.
"I'm absolutely stoked," Carter-Clarke said of the sport's return.
"We've seen football come back here and there but rugby league hasn't been here for years now since COVID.
"All our boys have been waiting for it and now it's here."
The Bulls president said his side had received high interest levels from returning and new players.
He has high expectations for the side which will be bolstered by some Russells Creek footballers who are "fit and raring to go".
Carter-Clarke said the Bulls would look to strengthen their forward pack with the influx of new players.
"In previous years we've had players get injured and not as much depth in the forwards but it's looking like we're going to restock that and definitely be fit with all our backs," he said.
"Especially them footy boys coming in, with the fitness already, we're gearing up to have a good complete year with some depth.
"There's a lot more running in football (Aussie Rules) so they'll be firing."
Experienced campaigner Beau Arnold will take the reins as playing coach for the Bulls however the club is still on the lookout for a treasurer, team manager and trainer.
In the 2019 season the Bulls fell short of a grand final appearance after going down to the Raiders in the preliminary final.
The Bulls and the Raiders will play their home games (two each) at Friendly Societies' Park.
The season gets under way on September 17 and the Bulls play their first home game on October 22.
The competition consists of a 12-week regular season and two weeks of finals.
Carter-Clarke said the Limestone Coast league had no women's competition established yet.
"In the previous season we did have women's but the league's not going ahead with it this year," he said.
"They were looking at a tag option which I'm not sure is running.
"We're looking to get our women back into it, maybe a couple of one-off games and round-robin competitions in Melbourne.
"At this point we're just focusing on getting the club back going and the men's established.
"It's almost like starting back over again."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
