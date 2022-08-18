Quality, style and space | House of the Week

This immaculate home sits on a 1373 square metre block, with an ocean view and plenty of north sun into the backyard.
Beautifully built just over three years ago, the house incorporates a formal lounge, living room, magnificent kitchen, pantry, dining and family area with polished timber flooring, a superb main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite.
Complete with gas ducted central heating, there are three other carpeted bedrooms with built-in robes plus another bathroom and separate toilet.
This outstanding home also features a lovely north facing outdoor alfresco area with zip track blinds to keep out the winter weather, and open for the summer breeze.
This area overlooks the large backyard which has a large lock-up shed for a caravan or boat.
