Greater Western Victoria Rebels are aiming to cement a top-four NAB League finish when they face Geelong Falcons in Bendigo on Sunday.
The Rebels sit fourth on 32 points ahead of the final round fixture and are two points ahead of the fifth-placed Falcons.
Should the Rebels win and the third-placed Dandenong Stingrays lose, percentage will decide third spot.
South Warrnambool forward Will White returns for the Rebels, having missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.
The crafty goal-kicker will add a spark to the Rebels' attack. Lachlan Charleson also comes back into the side after a hamstring injury, alongside Oscar Gawith and Deng Lual.
Hampden-based players Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown), Ethan Boyd (Warrnambool), Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), Connor Byrne (Koroit), Flynn Penry (Cobden) have also been named for the Rebels.
Sinnott and Boyd enter the game in red-hot form, having been among their senior sides' best in the Hampden league last weekend.
The top-three sides earn a bye after the final matches while the next 10 teams play off in a wildcard round for the remaining five top-eight spots.
A three-week knockout finals series follows between the top-eight, to decide a winner.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
