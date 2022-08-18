The Standard

South Warrnambool's Will White returns for the Rebels in their final regular season clash

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated August 18 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:45am
DANGEROUS: Will White played for South Warrnambool in round 17 and will return to GWV Rebels' line-up this weekend. Picture: Anthony Brady

Greater Western Victoria Rebels are aiming to cement a top-four NAB League finish when they face Geelong Falcons in Bendigo on Sunday.

