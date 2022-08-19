The Standard

Warrnambool Vietnam veteran Ken Cumming has reconnected with a young orphan child he met during the war in 1967

By Jenny McLaren
August 19 2022
Ken Cumming and 'Rabbit' in his village in July 1967.

THERE were many things about the Vietnam War that Ken Cumming would prefer to forget.

