THERE were many things about the Vietnam War that Ken Cumming would prefer to forget.
Among them the terrible waste, suffering and the loss of innocent lives, including four young Western District soldiers.
Advertisement
But there is one legacy of his war service for which the Warrnambool veteran will be forever grateful.
A little South Vietnamese orphan boy nicknamed 'Rabbit' who crossed his path in 1967, is now bringing new meaning to his life in ways he never imagined possible.
Today, the soldier and the boy are grandfathers, but their bonds have strengthened to include their families and friends.
Ken, 77, is now tutoring Vietnamese youngsters in English, he has funded a much-needed extension to Rabbit's family home and has helped him to establish his own cattle herd as an extra income stream. Most important is the relationship that has developed through the hand of friendship.
"If you can help people in this world, it's wonderful," says Ken. "Giving is much more rewarding than receiving and the friendship and connection we have with these people now is amazing."
In a real-life fairytale, Ken and Rabbit were reunited in 2018, some 51 years after they last met.
"It's just wonderful," Ken beams. "We've adopted them, and they have adopted us. They consider Julie (his wife) and I as their Australian Mum and Dad."
He has now made three trips back to Vietnam since the war and is hoping to go again in November.
Like many vets, when Ken returned to Australia in 1968 after being conscripted to serve in Vietnam as a medical and dental assistant with the 7 RAR Infantry Battalion, he couldn't shake the memory of the innocent children they'd left behind living in fear and poverty.
"Part of our hearts was still in Vietnam," he recalls. "We were very affected by the plight of the South Vietnamese people."
But it was a little boy by the name of Pham Van Hoa, whom the Aussie Diggers called the 'Little Mascot' or 'Rabbit' because he could run fast, who held a special place in his heart.
"I never forgot Rabbit over all those years and I always wanted to try and find him."
Ken, who had trained as an optical technician in Warrnambool, clearly remembers the waif-like six-year-old among the throng of local kids who would mill around the Aussie soldiers when they came to the village of Hoa Long providing health clinics as part of civil assistance work.
The villagers were poor and hungry, often robbed by guerrillas of any meagre means they had during night-time raids.
The then 22-year-old Ken, who was among six-and-a-half thousand Australian troops stationed at nearby Nui Dat army base, would give Rabbit food from his own rations and money for his mother to buy rice.
Advertisement
He didn't know it at the time, but Rabbit was newly orphaned and being cared for by an aunt after his parents were killed during the conflict.
Nor did Ken know that soon after his return to Australia, the Little Mascot was critically wounded, caught in crossfire in his own village during the infamous Tet Offensive of January 1968.
Surgeons managed to save his life, but his injuries left Rabbit permanently disabled without the use of one arm, a lifelong limp and extensive scarring.
In the meantime, Ken had built a life back in Australia, working and living in Sydney with his family before returning to Warrnambool and a lengthy career at the former Nestles factory in various roles from coffee production to quality control.
In retirement, Ken's quest to find Rabbit appeared doomed. He didn't know the boy's real name and the country's population had exploded from 18 million in 1968 to today's 90 million.
But it took only three weeks to track him down after a friend suggested posting on Facebook in May 2018. A little over six months later, Ken and his family, including his wife Julie, their three children, partners and three grandchildren, joined Rabbit, his wife Minh and their family in Vietnam for Christmas.
Advertisement
Despite the language barrier, the families got to know each other over a three-hour luncheon at a hotel in Ba Ria after Ken's arrival. It was a reunion that cemented the bonds of friendship and respect.
At 61, Rabbit has never left his childhood village of Hoa Long where he and Minh live in the modest home where they raised two daughters and a son and now welcome their five grandchildren.
His life's work as a cattle herder continues, grazing Brahman cattle through the same rubber plantations where Ken and his Army taskforce comrades camped in 1967.
It was only when Ken returned to Vietnam for the second time in April 2019 on a veterans' tour that he realised just how impoverished his Vietnamese friends were. There was no bathroom, toilet, kitchen, furniture or even beds in Rabbit and Minh's home. They slept in hammocks, sat at plastic tables and chairs and used their neighbours' bathroom and kitchen facilities.
Ken and the other vets pitched in to raise money to add a kitchen, toilet and shower room, with enough left over to purchase proper beds, a television, dining and lounge room furniture.
"When it was finished, they were just so grateful, they had a house-warming and sent me videos," Ken says proudly, paying tribute to two more new Vietnamese friends, Uyen and Thuc who helped facilitate the project.
Advertisement
Uyen had learnt English as an 11-year-old from the Australian Army during the war, going on to become an English teacher and studying law.
"Uyen supervised everything and bought all the furniture," Ken said.
With input from another Warrnambool donor Helen Raw, Ken and his family have helped Rabbit to establish his own cattle herd with an accompanying shed to supplement the family income. A fruit and vegetable garden helps feed the family.
Even more rewarding for Ken has been his educational role with the next generation of Vietnamese.
On most weeknights he is 'Mr Ken' to Thuc's 16-year-old son Tuan and his 13-year-old sister Anh, tutoring them in English over Skype.
Advertisement
It's a role he's been doing for the past three years, four nights a week and says it's been 'amazing' to witness the children's progress.
"Anh can speak fluent English now. She's getting 95 to 100 per cent for her English tasks," says Ken, whose own grasp of Vietnamese is limited to two words: 'hello - xin chao' and 'thankyou - cam on'.
Tuan, who was born deaf and received a cochlear implant in Melbourne several years ago, is also progressing well.
Next year, Ken will have four new pupils, welcoming Rabbit's grandchildren to his remote English lessons.
"This is the best gift I can give them," says Ken. "It's a future for them.
Advertisement
"Once they are fluent in English, these kids will be sought after by employers later on. They are just so appreciative.
"They are very caring and loyal people and most Vietnamese love Australians. Our family is very fortunate."
Ken joined other veterans and families commemorating Vietnam Veterans' Day and the Battle of Long Tan on Thursday at Warrnambool's Vietnam War memorial.
Four district veterans died in the conflict: William 'Bill' Carroll of Dennington, Graham 'Nugget' Warburton of Warrnambool, Cobden's Ralph 'Nibs' Niblett and Ian 'Scotty' Scott of Camperdown.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.