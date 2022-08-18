KATE Lindsey will leave her job as Warrnambool Racing Club operations manager with mixed feelings next month.
Lindsey, who has been in the job for two years, begins a new job with the Moyne Shire in Economic Development and Tourism on September 26.
"I'm very sad to be leaving my job at the racing club but I've been offered a fantastic opportunity with the Moyne Shire," she told The Standard.
"I've loved my time working with the racing club, especially on events like the May Racing Carnival.
"It's an incredible event and a career highlight to have been involved in.
"Another highlight is our charity partnership program called Jump. We work very closely with local organisations with the project."
Lindsey said family was a focus.
"The timing to make the switch in jobs is ideal as it will allow me more time to spend with my family," she said.
"I'm going to miss all the people who I've got to know through my two years working with the racing club."
WRC chief executive Tom O'Connor said it was disappointing Lindsey was going to go down another career path.
"Kate has been a great asset to the club," he said.
"She's been a valuable part of the leadership team and has been there to assist with culture change over the past couple years.
"In the near future, we will be advertising Kate's job and are hopeful of attracting some suitable applicants."
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Racing Club is set to host a race meeting on Tuesday before the course has a major track renovation.
The racetrack is rated a heavy 10 at this stage for next week's eight-race racing program.
