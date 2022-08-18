Minor flood warning along the coast

A FLOOD warning has been issued that covers the south-west including Timboon, Port Campbell, Cobden, Simpson and Curdievale.
The region could be hit with between 10-20 millimetres of rainfall.
Advertisement
The State Emergency Service issued the warning through Vic Emergency before 3pm on Thursday afternoon.
It said minor flooding was possible from Thursday for catchments in the Otway Coast.
"A frontal system will bring rainfall to the flood watch area from Thursday evening into Friday," the warning said.
"Further rainfall is forecast during Saturday.
"Catchments in the Otway Coast are wet as a result of the recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments."
It said a further 15mm rainfall was forecast for Saturday.
"Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded," it said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.