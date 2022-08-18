The Standard
Vic Emergency issues minor flood warning for coast

Updated August 18 2022 - 6:12am, first published 5:30am
Minor flood warning along the coast

A FLOOD warning has been issued that covers the south-west including Timboon, Port Campbell, Cobden, Simpson and Curdievale.

