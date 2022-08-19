Call for new family violence law to fill 'legislation gap'

A western Victoria MP is calling on the state government to create a new family violence offence that will recognise children as victims, not just witnesses.
Stuart Grimley, the Victorian leader of Derryn Hinch's Justice Party, moved a motion in state parliament this week asking the government to create an offence that would make committing an act of family violence in the presence of a child a specific offence.
He said the move would fill a "legislation gap" and recognise children as victims of family violence offending, not just as witnesses.
Mr Grimley said the proposed offence - family violence in the presence of a child - would carry a maximum penalty of two years' jail.
His call came as a number of men pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to family violence-related offending, all of which occurred in the presence of young children.
A 46-year-old Warrnambool man punched holes in a plaster wall during a dispute with his wife on August 17.
His terrified child witnessed the incident and called triple-0.
The man pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was assessed for a correction order.
A 37-year-old Warrnambool man had his sentence deferred after he assaulted his 10-year-old son, causing his nose to bleed.
While the victim was a child, the charges did not involve the other three children who witnessed the violent assault.
The court heard the perpetrator had since attempted to seek help through the men's behaviour change program but there was a lengthy wait list in place.
The Standard has also recently reported incidents of men choking their partners in the presence of their young children.
Mr Grimley, who previously worked as a Victoria Police sexual offences and child abuse detective, said while a child might not be physically harmed by family violence, they were mentally and emotionally scarred.
He said Crime Statistics Agency data showed 77.2 per cent of children who witnessed a police-reported family violence incident had a future interaction with the justice system within five years.
"History also tells us that a lot of the children involved in family violence go on to become perpetrators and victims themselves," he said.
"While this isn't the solution to reducing family violence, it's just another tool in the tool kit that police can have and use when charging a person."
Mr Grimley also called for more funding for men's behaviour change and Caring Dads programs.
"It's one thing having a sentence for a perpetrator but it's more important to ensure there's mandated rehabilitate programs," he said.
"What we're hearing is a lot of offenders, particularly under 25, are pretty keen to change their behaviour but there's a wait list of up to nine months. That is just ridiculous."
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
