A young netballer who has played his last game in the Warrnambool and District league wants to shoot goals in another competition.
Kain Ryan, 14, spent three seasons playing for Nirranda after family introduced him to the sport.
The Warrnambool College student, who was part of the Blues' 15 and under side in 2022, has to step aside due to league age requirements for male players.
The Naringal-based Ryan said he would play in Nirranda's twilight competition in summer.
"I might have a go at other sports, no idea what, but netball is the priority at the moment," he said.
"I hope to play somewhere else but some of the competitions are difficult to play in when they're on a school night and late at night."
Ryan played goal shooter and goal attack for a Nirranda team which featured his cousin Taleisha Ryan.
"I did Auskick and tried basketball but nothing really clicked for me and then I started playing netball and I loved that," he said.
"It was just something I could focus on and something that could distract me from other things.
"The pressure of having to get the goal in is sometimes a bit much but I think that is what I like about it."
Ryan's nan Diane Rivett is involved with the club and was one of the main catalysts for him putting on a netball bib in 2019.
"The under 13 team was short and a week before the season started nan asked me if I wanted to play," he said.
Ryan said he wished the rules were different but he understood why they were in place. He wants to remain involved with the Blues.
"I'll probably go and watch, maybe not every game, but most weeks," he said.
The avid Super Netball fan will throw his support behind Nirranda's A grade side as it strives to win this year's premiership. He said the team inspired the club's junior players.
"It's great to watch and they all have come to watch at least one or two of my games and always say 'g'day, how are ya?' when they walk past," he said.
