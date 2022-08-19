The Standard

Globetrotter sends clear message to Warrnambool students after dangerous world trek

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:05am, first published 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: Sam Clear nearly lost his life 11 times on his trek across the globe.
Mission: Sam Clear walked 15,600km across the world and shared his journey with Warrnambool students this week.

Sam Clear almost lost his life 11 times during his two-year trek across the globe, but his story of survival has inspired many Warrnambool students.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.