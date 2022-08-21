Warrnambool City Council is expected to join a state-wide campaign to push for extra funding for school crossing supervisors.
Infrastructure director David Leahy said council staff members met recently with City of Monash representatives, who are leading the campaign to seek additional funding from the state government and improve the way road safety around schools is managed.
Warrnambool City Council has 28 manned school pedestrian crossings.
It is responsible for over half of the funding for the service, which amounts to more than $250,000 a year.
Mr Leahy said staff had spoken to councillors about the campaign at a briefing.
"We support the increase in funding and believe there is room for improvement," Mr Leahy said.
"There's certainly room for the government to improve the funding model - we have about 52 per cent of the program funded by the council and we would like the percentage to swing in the other direction."
Mr Leahy said some councils across the state were considering exiting the program if the state government didn't fully fund it.
However, that is not a position Warrnambool City Council supports.
"We don't support scrapping the program," Mr Leahy said.
"The general population of Warrnambool supports the school crossing program as well - we haven't had a serious incident at a school for a considerable length of time.
"It's an important program that provides safety at school areas in busy times."
Mr Leahy said the campaign would be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.
The City of Monash has issued an invitation to councils across the state to join a campaign focusing on the unsustainable nature of the funding model as well as the need to reform the way road safety around schools is managed.
Monash is asking other metropolitan councils to provide $3700 each to keep the campaign alive - and $1500 from rural and peri-urban councils.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
