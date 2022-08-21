The Standard

Warrnambool City Council expected to join state-wide campaign for school crossing funding

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
August 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VITAL SERVICE: Warrnambool has 28 school crossings that are manned before and after school.

Warrnambool City Council is expected to join a state-wide campaign to push for extra funding for school crossing supervisors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.