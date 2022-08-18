Shearer arrested in dramatic circumstances after violent home invasion

A Heywood man who committed a violent home invasion while armed with a knife had previously been jailed for strikingly similar offending, a court has heard.
Paton Reiri, 29, was imprisoned for a minimum of two years in 2016 after he left another man with multiple limb fractures in an aggravated burglary involving a baseball bat.
Then in 2020 he forced entry to a property in Portland's Garden Street and injured a male victim with a knife. A five-year-old child was present at the home.
Reiri pleaded guilty to the aggravated burglary and associated offences in Warrnambool County Court on Thursday.
He also entered guilty pleas to damaging an emergency services vehicle and recklessly exposing emergency services workers to risk by driving, which arose from a dramatic arrest involving the Victoria Police fugitive task force.
The court heard Reiri was granted parole in 2018 and remained offence-free for about a year before relapsing to drug use.
He attended the Garden Street property on August 8, 2020 and demanded money from the victim before slicing him with a 20 centimetre-long pocket knife to the chest and face.
When a female at the property tried to call triple-0, Reiri waved the knife at her, causing a small cut to her finger.
He then stole and broke her mobile phone before fleeing the scene.
At the time of the offending he was on Supreme Court bail for unrelated offending.
Police attended his home on August 10 that year but he wasn't home.
Detectives then received information Reiri was working at a shearing shed in the state's north-west, they attended on August 28 but he escaped in a BMW.
Reriri's eventual arrest was on September 17 that year.
Fugitive task force members, crime investigation unit detectives and the dog squad swarmed on the man at a shearing shed near Bendigo.
Reiri ran to a red Holden Commodore parked nearby and deliberately collided with a police vehicle which was parked in an attempt to block him in.
He then drove at police members who were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.
Reiri fled at high speed, exiting through a gate but colliding with a cattle grate.
Police forcibly removed him from the driver-side window before finding him in possessing of a homemade baton.
A prosecutor said the offending was concerning, particularly the aggravated burglary which was similar to Reiri's prior in that it involved a serious assault in a family home and in the context of a drug debt.
Stephanie Jooston, representing Reiri, said her client suffered mental health issues, including a potential post traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, and was abusing steroids and methamphetamine at the time of the offending.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
