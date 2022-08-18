The Standard

Heywood shearer pleads guilty to aggravated burglary which led to dramatic arrest

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
August 18 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shearer arrested in dramatic circumstances after violent home invasion

A Heywood man who committed a violent home invasion while armed with a knife had previously been jailed for strikingly similar offending, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.