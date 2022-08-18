Search on for thief with a healthy appetite for ice-cream

The owners of a Port Campbell business are pleased they have a fan of their products.
However, they would have preferred if the fan had waited until the September holidays to get a scoop of the real deal.
Tim Marwood, owner of Port Campbell Ice Creamery, was disappointed to discover recently the large cone that adorns the shop had been stolen.
The shop has been closed since May and will reopen again in the September school holidays.
It's not the first time one of Mr Marwood's artworks has been stolen.
"They're just a nice little signpiece ot the shop," Mr Marwood said.
"A bit of love and work has gone into it, so it's pretty disappointing."
In 2017, the giant ice cream cone at Timboon Ice Creamery was stolen twice in a matter of months.
Luckily, it was returned - once in the back of a divvy van.
Mr Marwood has a healthy sense of humour about the prank, but would like the large cone returned.
"We've very grateful they're a fan of our ice cream," he said.
"But sometimes people take it a step too far. We'd just like it returned - no questions asked."
Mr Marwood said he would make another one if he needed to.
"I might put a GPS tracker in the next one," he joked.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
