Police call for dashcam footage of multi-vehicle crash

POLICE are seeking dashcam footage of a multi-vehicle car crash in Portland on Thursday morning to determine the cause.
The incident took place on the Henty Highway near Wilsons Road at 10.10am.
Portland police Sergeant Tom Dempsey said two vehicles were involved in the collision and temporary road closures were put into place.
"The three occupants of both vehicles were transported to hospital for medical assistance with non-life threatening injuries," Sergeant Dempsey said.
"Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to Portland police."
Anyone with footage can contact Portland Police Station on 5522 1500.
EARLIER:
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Portland on Thursday morning.
The incident took place about 10.10am on the Henty Highway near Garden Street and Wilsons Road.
Firefighters from Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority worked together to extricate one person from a vehicle.
"Firefighters worked alongside Ambulance Victoria paramedics to free the patient, with the incident declared under control just after 10.15am," an FRV spokeswoman said.
She said three patients were transferred to hospital.
A spokeswoman from AV said it treated three people, two of which were in a stable condition.
The incident was marked complete on Vic Emergency just before 11am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
