ST PIUS X Primary School are heading out of the classroom to the horse arena to participate in a program to improve their social and emotional skills.
School principal Joe Ewing said eight pupils were participating in sessions with Warrnambool Riding Develops Abilities (RDA) volunteers at High View Horse Complex in Illowa.
"All the students who become involved have higher behaviour needs of social and emotional regulation, some around their behavioural regulation and some around management and maintenance of friendships," Mr Ewing said.
He said the most valuable part was the relationships the pupils had built with each other and the volunteers.
"This has been a really good vehicle for them having opportunities to collaborate and communicate for a purpose - not just for some theoretical reason," Mr Ewing said.
"There's one boy in particular who I've just seen coming to school, especially on the days when we're coming to RDA and it's such a lift for him in the week."
Warrnambool Racing Club, Skipton farmers Dale and Scott Barr and Mortlake stud Banquet Angus have donated money and hay to the program.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
