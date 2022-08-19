Construction on a $20 million learning and library hub in Warrnambool is just weeks from completion and on-track to open in early October.
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said works on the $20.25 million facility would finish in September, about 11 months after the first sod was turned.
"We're really close and it's getting really exciting," he said.
"It's on-track to be opened up in early October - there's a couple of weeks left on the interior side of it and from an external point of view that'll be finished in the next four to five weeks.
"It's changing by the day and there are a lot of tradesmen on the site. We're really hoping to have the community come in early October which is great."
The project - jointly funded by the state government ($16.3 million), Warrnambool City Council ($3.12 million) and the education provider ($830,000) - was due for completion this month but joinery delays relating to staff illness had pushed back the schedule of works.
Mr Fidge said despite that hiccup the development remained on-budget and was progressing at speed.
"We've been really fortunate," he said.
"We've had some really fantastic builders from A. W. Nicholson on this project. They've been doing a great job not only from a project management side of it, but the fact they've managed the costs in a really careful way despite a lot of uncertainty has been very impressive and we haven't seen too many issues in that respect."
Once complete, the two-storey multi-purpose facility will include a cafeteria, public computers, study places, meeting rooms, dedicated zones for children, a games and digital media zone and outdoor children's garden and play area.
Landscaping has commenced and all furniture and equipment has been ordered while the internal sheeting, tiling and timber staircase is nearing completion.
An elevator has been commissioned and the external facade and glazing is complete.
Mr Fidge said the facility would bring wide-ranging benefits to the region.
"It's something we will all be really proud of once it's open," he said.
"It's a community asset and it's been fantastic working with Warrnambool City Council which will run the facility once it's open.
"To be able to provide a variety of activities here from younger people, right through to older people - we want the community coming in to use it. From a TAFE point of view we want to see educational aspirations raised in this region.
"If that means they come in here learning, reading, writing and even going on to do a course in South West TAFE because it's right in the middle of the campus then that's even better.
"There are a lot of benefits here for the community and for our students to be able to access it and a lot of benefits for our schools and those who want to continue their learning after hours.
"It's got a cafeteria in here, a tech room for young people and we can also have the community access our apprentices through our hair and beauty and hospitality areas which we feel gives our apprentices a better experience practising on the community.
"It's a fantastic investment in our region by the current government."
