TALK: Legless and Blind 'mates on a mission' resilience charity event, Port Campbell Hotel, from 6pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Daz Elly, Rafferty's Tavern, from 8pm.
MUSICAL: Warrnambool College's School of Rock, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30pm-10pm and Saturday 1.30pm-4pm.
ART: Exhibition Opening - Luminous: John Orval, Stained Glass Artist, Hamilton Gallery, 6pm-9pm.
EP LAUNCH: Kids with Capes supported by The Monaro's and Hip Crack, Highline bar + lounge, 8pm-10pm.
SHOW: Gameboys Cinematic Universe, Portland Arts Centre, 7.30pm-8.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Flo, Rafferty's Tavern, from 8pm. Level Up playing covers, Thommo's Hotel Cobden.
VOLUNTEERING: South West Volunteer Expo, Emmanuel Centre, 10am-2pm at the Emmanuel Centre.
REPAIRS: Port Fairy Repair Cafe, Railway Place, 10am-noon.
FOOTBALL: Koroit Football Netball Club, half time talk by AFL star Adrian Gleeson, Reid Oval.
ANNIVERSARY: Merrivale Community Association Inc 30 years, AGM, WA Fary Pavilion, Merrivale Drive, from 10am.
CRAFT: Wreath making workshop, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-noon.
FOOTBALL: Warrnambool and district: qualifying final 1 Panmure v Kolora-Noorat, Mortlake's DC Farran Oval, from 2.20pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Christo Rook Band, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
ANNIVERSARY: Celebrating the 1972 lightweight women's four national champions, Nestles Rowing Club, 10am-1pm.
ENVIRONMENT: Coastal walk marine debris clean up for Merrivale Community Association's Totally Wild project, starting at Kelly's Swamp bike trail cross-over, 10am-1pm.
BOOK WEEK: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market, 8am-1pm.
MARKET: Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
FOOTBALL: Warrnambool and district: elimination final, Merrivale v Russells Creek, Davidson Oval, from 2.20pm. Hampden: grand finals junior and netball grand finals, Reid Oval. Netball at 11am and 12pm and football at 12.15pm and 2pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
