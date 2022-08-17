A young south-west agricultural worker recognised for his achievements says there should be more awards and grants to support the new generation entering the herd improvement industry.
Hawkesdale cattle breeding advisor Dylan Jewell was presented the National Herd Improvement Association (NHIA) young achiever award for his services in artificial insemination (AI) and evaluating cows for mating programs for farmers across the south-west.
The 30-year-old said it was a "privilege" to receive the award from his industry peers.
"I couldn't be happier," he said.
"It's an honour to be recognised by the industry, particularly by people who have been around for a long time."
But Mr Jewell said more people under 35 needed to be supported and recognised for their work in farm animal breeding.
"It's really important that the herd improvement industry invests in young people and focuses on encouraging and bringing the next generation through," he said.
"Humans are getting older, we need to recognize those young ones coming in and trying to make a difference."
An average day of work for Mr Jewell involves analysing bull data and selling bull semen to farmers looking to improve their herds' genetics.
"If I'm not doing that, I'm on farms physically evaluating their herd to work out their weak points so we know what bulls to use to fix those areas," he said.
"We also get out there and actually AI (artificially inseminate) the animals with the semen and set up fixed-time AI programs for the farmers."
Mr Jewell has worked in cow breeding since the age of 13.
He took up an AI course at South West TAFE after finishing school and moved into breeding advisory and sales with National Herd Development Southwest.
Mr Jewell said he would be investing the $2500 grant from the award in management course to develop other young cattle industry workers.
National Herd Development supervisor Maree Condon said Mr Jewell's passion for the breeding side of the cattle industry and "doing the right thing by his customers" were the standout qualities behind his award nomination.
"He's a great example to other young people coming up through the industry," she said.
