Two Warrnambool and District football coaches are in agreement - minor premiers Nirranda and second-placed Panmure will take some stopping in the upcoming finals series.
Allansford mentor Tim Nowell told The Standard he believed the race would come down to two after seeing both up close throughout the season.
Advertisement
"After we played Russells Creek I had them as a roughie but personally I don't think you can go past Panmure or Nirranda right now," he said.
"Obviously Noah Keane left Allansford last year and is now at Panmure so a couple of Allansford boys are over there, as well as at Nirranda too but I think I'll go with Panmure to take it out."
MORE SPORT:
Timboon Demons co-coach Marcus Hickey said the premiership could come down to the conditions with both sides possessing unique strengths.
"It'll probably come down to weather for me, if it's a heavy track then definitely Panmure will win it," he said.
"If the conditions are dry I don't think anyone will get near Nirranda to be honest."
The finals series begins this Saturday with a qualifying final between Panmure and Kolora-Noorat in Mortlake, with the winner to take on Nirranda the following week at Friendlies Oval.
On Sunday, Merrivale and Russells Creek will battle it out at Davidson Oval in Warrnambool, with the losing side eliminated and the winner to take on the loser of Panmure and Kolora-Noorat the following week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.