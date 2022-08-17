The Standard

Panmure to focus on its own game-style ahead of Warrnambool and District league finals clash with Merrivale

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PASS: Panmure's Abby Sheehan searches for a teammate. Picture: Anthony Brady

Panmure co-coach Kim Jamieson says her side needs to play to its strengths against Merrivale in its Warrnambool and District league qualifying final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.