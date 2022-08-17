Panmure co-coach Kim Jamieson says her side needs to play to its strengths against Merrivale in its Warrnambool and District league qualifying final on Saturday.
The third-placed Bulldogs lost both their games to the second-placed Tigers during the home-and-away season, finishing two-wins behind them.
Jamieson said the Bulldogs needed to play their style against the faster and finals-seasoned Tigers.
"If we try and match them that's where we make mistakes," she said.
"The focus for the girls was play your own game, just take it quarter-by-quarter, capitalise on any turnovers that we get and just that court press."
The sides last met in round 12, with the Tigers narrowly triumphing by three goals, after they won by 10 goals in their round three encounter.
Jamieson is forecasting a "really good game" on Saturday and said everyone would be available to play from her side.
"I think we matched up pretty well last time," she said.
"It'll be tough because they've got that finals experience with Elysha (Sobey) and everybody else."
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs their lead-up to finals wasn't ideal, with the side suffering a 47-point drubbing at the hands of Nirranda in the final round.
The Bulldogs mentor instructed her players to move past the loss against the premiership front-runners.
"Nirranda was a tough game for us, there were a few things going on beforehand," she said.
"The focus I don't think was there 100 per cent.
"I just said to the girls we need to focus game-by-game and next week's our challenge.
"We need to forget about Saturday's game and push and look forward to this weekend."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
