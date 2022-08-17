Decorated south-west cricketer Steph Townsend has broken new ground by being named coach of Nirranda Knights in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association men's competition.
Townsend - a former Victorian rookie with extensive experience playing Victorian Premier Cricket - was co-coach of the Knights last season and becomes the first female to be sole coach of a men's side in the competition.
She has enjoyed her experience in charge of men's cricket so far and said becoming sole coach was something that appealed to her.
"I've absolutely loved it, the boys have been so responsive and very respectful, it wasn't something I was worried about either," she said.
Townsend will have her hands full after earlier this year committing to Geelong's Premier Cricket side in a playing-coach role.
She is also about to partake in the Warrnambool and District League A grade netball finals, where her Nirranda side is heavy favourites to win the flag.
"At the moment it's not too bad," she said of her schedule. "I'm really looking forward to implementing some new things this year and being the South-West coach for Geelong premier cricket as well, I'm really looking forward to bouncing some ideas through Nirranda."
Townsend will take the field for Geelong this season but is unsure whether she will with Nirranda due to a "shoulder niggle".
Last season, the Knights - who don't have a division one side - made the semi-finals in division two and three and came ninth in division four.
The Knights mentor said in the long-term the Knights are hoping to field a side in the top division.
"I think at the moment it's probably a few years off for now," she said.
"But I think it's just implementing some plans that are aiming towards that.
"I think now that I've got a full year under my belt I can pinpoint some areas from a skill point of view, that Nirranda as a whole probably just needs to become better at."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
