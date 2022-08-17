Russells Creek's Sam Grinter is hoping to enjoy the moment when contesting its first senior final series in more than a decade.
Grinter, who played for Creek in its last finals match in 2010 under Adam Main, was vague on the details of that match but was excited ahead of a return to Warrnambool and District league finals football.
"It's been a long time," Grinter, 36, said. "There's a lot of boys there (Russells Creek) that haven't played finals footy ever.
"We've just instructed them to enjoy the moment and really embrace it but just treat it as another game. Finals don't come around very often - you've got to work hard for them."
Grinter said a finals berth was also just reward for Russells Creek's longtime supporters.
"They've hung in there pretty tough over the last decade," he said. "The supporters, volunteers, all the people behind the scenes, they can actually get a little bit of reward for the work they've put in."
Starting the season off the back of a sixth-place finish in 2021, early wins set Russells Creek on its path towards a finals return. Grinter feels momentum has been building at Mack Oval for some time.
"It's really starting to grow now and we've all got a bit more belief in one another," he said. "It's a process over not just one year but a process of two or three years in the making to get to where we are now."
He credited co-coaches Dylan Herberston and Danny Chatfield, who both starred in Creek's last final alongside Grinter, for their on-and-off-field leadership respectively.
Grinter, who had past stints at East Warrnambool and Hawkesdale-Macarthur, said the biggest difference this year was belief in each other and the process.
It's pretty exciting to play finals footy. It's been a long time.- Sam Grinter
Playing his role in the midfield and as a rotating forward off the bench, Grinter is content with how his role has changed over the years.
"It doesn't get easier as you get older, but saying that, I'm pretty happy with where I'm at," he said.
Grinter is undecided as to whether he continues next year but credits friendships and his son Chayce, 9, for helping him stay involved in the game.
"He's a driving force behind me," Grintner said of Chayce. "Whether its 'come on Dad let's go to training' or 'come on Dad, we're going to the beach to do recovery'. He just loves being around footy, he's been around it all his life."
Facing Merrivale in Sunday's elimination final at Davidson Oval, Grinter believes a strong start and settling early nerves is critical to getting Russells Creek through to a semi final.
"We're not going to go down without trying," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
