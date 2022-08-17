The Standard

Sam Grinter rapt for Russells Creek players, supporters following return to finals

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:54am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRUST: Sam Grinter says belief in each other and the process has paid dividends for Russells Creek this season. Picture: Anthony Brady

Russells Creek's Sam Grinter is hoping to enjoy the moment when contesting its first senior final series in more than a decade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.