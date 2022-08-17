Transitioning from a speedy forward to a hard-nosed defender has at times been a whirlwind journey for emerging West Coast Eagle Jamaine Jones this season.
The Heywood and Portland export is finally feeling secure at AFL level and in what has been a tough season for the Eagles, the left-footer can hold his head high knowing he has contributed to the cause.
Advertisement
The 23-year-old ex-Cat has played 17 games this season - his most at the level since being drafted in 2016 - averaging 15 disposals and four tackles in a new-look role within a decimated Eagles outfit to be one of Adam Simpson's most reliable performers.
He told The Standard the move down back had its challenges but was embracing the opportunity to learn and grow as a player.
"It's been tough as a team, not getting wins on the board but for myself, it's been a bit different, I certainly didn't think I'd end up down back," he said.
"I didn't think I'd end up down there ever considering I saw myself as a forward-mid but now in the backline I'm enjoying defending.
"One of the main things was to help the ball movement to get it in our forward half which has been a big tick for me and the backline, but on top of that I do like to defend a player and lock him down.
"It's been good, I'm learning something new each week from each game - I've got Shannon Hurn down there helping me out, Tom Barrass and 'Gov' (Jeremy McGovern) so I'm learning new things.
"It took me more than a couple of games to be settled, you have to defend your player as well which is hard and then play the game but I've picked up new things which are helping me perform and play well down there."
MORE SPORT:
Jones played 15 games in 2021 but hoped this season would hold him in good stead for years to come.
"I'm more settled than in previous years, I'm about to play my 18th game of the season, it's a lot of footy and it takes its toll on the body but I feel good to notch up 18 and hopefully it helps me in the future," he said.
"I'm loving every moment of it."
The 2015 Heywood premiership player said this season had been a challenging one for the club - who have notched just two wins - but was confident the tide would turn quickly.
"This year has been a mess with everything going on, with COVID and injuries, but since the bye we've played a brand that can hold up to any team and it's just getting that four quarter effort and sustaining it," he said.
"I don't see us hanging down the bottom for too long - it's a proud club and I feel like we're building towards something in the future."
The former Hampden league player suffered back spasms in the round 22 loss to against Fremantle but is confident he will finish the season on Saturday afternoon against his old side - the ladder-leading Cats - at GMHBA Stadium.
"I feel pretty good this week, the spasms have gone away now which is a good thing," he said.
Advertisement
"I should be alright to play."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.