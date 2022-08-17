Warrnambool police detectives are trying to identify three men allegedly involved in an assault-related incident.
A police spokesman said Warrnambool crime investigation unit officers were appealing for public information following an assault in Warrnambool last week.
"Detectives have been told two men were approached by a group of three males and assaulted on Albert Street on Thursday last week about 11.40pm," he said.
"The trio then fled in a white van with no one physically injured during the incident."
Investigators have released images of three men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries as well as an image of the van.
The first man is described as Caucasian, aged in his mid 20s to 30s, of large build, about 185cm tall with a moustache, crew cut hair and a tattoo on the left side of his face.
The second man is described as Caucasian, aged in his mid 20s to 30s, 183cm tall, of medium build with a moustache and short hair.
The third man is described as Caucasian, aged in his mid 20s to 30s, of medium build, about 183cm tall with a moustache and dark wavy hair.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, including the identities of the men, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
