Timboon Demons A Grade captain Hollie Castledine says the chemistry within her young group is as strong as ever ahead of the opening weekend of Warrnambool and District league netball finals.
Incredibly, Castledine was the only player to return to the A Grade line-up at the start of the season with the Demons having to build connections and relationships both on and off court.
Advertisement
Fast forward just a few months later and the side - coached by Bethany Hallyburton and Carley Hickey - face South Rovers in an elimination final on Sunday despite winning just one of its first seven matches, which also included a draw.
"I'm pretty excited, in Saturday's game against Allansford we all just really clicked so I'm excited to see how we go and he how line-up against Rovers," she told The Standard.
"It's a great effort (to make finals), we've had nine or ten new faces come through A Grade this year and make a debut.
"It shows a lot of versatility within the club and adapting to different teams each week which is really great.
"Compared to the start of the season we've just clicked and worked out what our strengths and weaknesses are. We feel really good going into finals.
"Being able to slowly climb up the ladder has been really good."
MORE SPORT:
The versatile Demon said her role had changed slightly this season but was enjoying the experience.
"I'm starting to fit in and make everything work for me, it's a different sort of role being a bit of a mentor - not that I'm overly old, but being one of the older ones on court is a different perspective which has been nice," she said.
"(On court) I've been in defence but progressed in centre and wing defence which is different and I've never played it before - at times I'm running around a little bit lost.
"I'm starting to settle in well."
The Demons drew with the Lions in round three and lost by three goals in the round 12 clash with Castledine describing Kylie Carter's group as highly competitive.
"They've been really competitive and tough all season and have strengths all over the court, they're a competitive side so we expect a hard game," he said.
"It'll just be another big challenge for us but we can't wait."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.